Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tempur Sealy (TPX), PulteGroup (PHM) and Polaris (PII)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Tempur Sealy (TPX), PulteGroup (PHM) and Polaris (PII) with bullish sentiments.

Tempur Sealy (TPX)

In a report released today, Bradley Thomas from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Tempur Sealy, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.37, close to its 52-week high of $93.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 64.3% success rate. Thomas covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Williams-Sonoma, and Dollar General.

Tempur Sealy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.40, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on January 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (PHM)

KeyBanc analyst Kenneth Zener maintained a Buy rating on PulteGroup today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.84, close to its 52-week high of $47.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Zener is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 65.9% success rate. Zener covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TopBuild, Masco, and PGT.

PulteGroup has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.43, which is a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $49.00 price target.

Polaris (PII)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Polaris, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.21.

Altobello has an average return of 7.2% when recommending Polaris.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is ranked #479 out of 5871 analysts.

Polaris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.00.

