Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tempur Sealy (TPX) and Tapestry (TPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tempur Sealy (TPX) and Tapestry (TPR) with bullish sentiments.

Tempur Sealy (TPX)

In a report released today, Bradley Thomas from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Tempur Sealy, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Thomas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Central Garden Pet, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tempur Sealy with a $115.63 average price target, representing a 27.5% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Tapestry (TPR)

In a report released today, Edward Yruma from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 59.5% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oxford Industries, Revolve Group, and Stitch Fix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tapestry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.20, representing a -2.6% downside. In a report issued on October 15, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

