Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Target (TGT) and KB Home (KBH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Target (TGT) and KB Home (KBH) with bullish sentiments.

Target (TGT)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Target, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $196.82, close to its 52-week high of $199.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 76.8% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Leggett & Platt, and Casey’s General.

Target has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.00, representing a 0.7% upside. In a report issued on January 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

KB Home (KBH)

In a report released today, Buck Horne from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on KB Home, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 59.9% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Equity Residential.

KB Home has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.78, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $44.00 price target.

