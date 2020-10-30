Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tapestry (TPR) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tapestry (TPR) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK) with bullish sentiments.

Tapestry (TPR)

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 47.5% success rate. Boruchow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tapestry with a $22.73 average price target, a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Wells Fargo analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $257.77, close to its 52-week high of $267.10.

Nikic has an average return of 60.7% when recommending Deckers Outdoor.

According to TipRanks.com, Nikic is ranked #1457 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deckers Outdoor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $272.00, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on October 21, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $273.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.