Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Take-Two (TTWO) and Aritzia (OtherATZAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Take-Two (TTWO) and Aritzia (ATZAF) with bullish sentiments.

Take-Two (TTWO)

BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Take-Two today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 49.8% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Activision Blizzard.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Take-Two is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $213.91, representing a 19.8% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aritzia (ATZAF)

BMO Capital analyst Stephen Macleod maintained a Buy rating on Aritzia today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.82, close to its 52-week high of $28.31.

Macleod has an average return of 34.3% when recommending Aritzia.

According to TipRanks.com, Macleod is ranked #619 out of 7551 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aritzia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.33, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$38.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.