Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Swatch Group Bearer (OtherSWGAF) and Monster Beverage (MNST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF) and Monster Beverage (MNST).

Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF)

In a report issued on January 13, Piral Dadhania from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Swatch Group Bearer, with a price target of CHF250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $269.70, close to its 52-week high of $281.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dadhania is ranked #3197 out of 7227 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Swatch Group Bearer with a $276.03 average price target, a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF233.00 price target.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage on January 13 and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.36, close to its 52-week high of $95.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 73.4% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Monster Beverage has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.17, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

