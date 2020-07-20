Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Stitch Fix (SFIX), Coca-Cola (KO) and Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Stitch Fix (SFIX), Coca-Cola (KO) and Abercrombie Fitch (ANF).

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix on July 15 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 63.8% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stitch Fix with a $25.87 average price target, representing a -5.8% downside. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Coca-Cola (KO)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola on July 16 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 69.5% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.44, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 4, CFRA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)

In a report issued on July 16, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.9% and a 40.4% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

Abercrombie Fitch has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

