Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Steven Madden (SHOO), Wolverine World Wide (WWW) and OneWater Marine (ONEW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Steven Madden (SHOO), Wolverine World Wide (WWW) and OneWater Marine (ONEW) with bullish sentiments.

Steven Madden (SHOO)

KeyBanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained a Buy rating on Steven Madden today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Thomas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Aaron’s Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Steven Madden is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.40.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

In a report released today, Matthew DeGulis from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Wolverine World Wide, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.62.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGulis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 100.0% success rate. DeGulis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Steven Madden, and Tapestry.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wolverine World Wide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.38.

OneWater Marine (ONEW)

OneWater Marine received a Buy rating from Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 65.1% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OneWater Marine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

