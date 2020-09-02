Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU) with bullish sentiments.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker, with a price target of $191.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $165.34, close to its 52-week high of $173.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 57.5% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Stanley Black & Decker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.55, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on August 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica today and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $391.16, close to its 52-week high of $391.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 48.3% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, TJX Companies, and Revolve Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $354.24, which is a -5.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.