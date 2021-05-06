Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Sprouts Farmers (SFM) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Sprouts Farmers (SFM) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 67.3% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sprouts Farmers is a Hold with an average price target of $25.93, implying a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Hold rating on Fox Factory Holding today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $150.71, close to its 52-week high of $166.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.0% and a 87.1% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Aaron’s Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fox Factory Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.50, representing a -6.5% downside. In a report issued on April 30, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $159.00 price target.

