Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Sony (SNE) and Primo Water (PRMW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sony (SNE) and Primo Water (PRMW) with bullish sentiments.

Sony (SNE)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on Sony today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.60, close to its 52-week high of $84.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 61.9% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sony is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Primo Water (PRMW)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Primo Water, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 54.1% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Dollarama.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Primo Water is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.