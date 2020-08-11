Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Snap-on (SNA), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and GoodYear Tire (GT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Snap-on (SNA), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and GoodYear Tire (GT).

Snap-on (SNA)

In a report issued on July 31, Bret Jordan from Jefferies assigned a Hold rating to Snap-on, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Jordan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Jordan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Advance Auto Parts.

Snap-on has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy assigned a Hold rating to Colgate-Palmolive on August 2 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.65, close to its 52-week high of $77.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 64.3% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Edgewell Personal Care, Constellation Brands, and Energizer Holdings.

Colgate-Palmolive has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $77.82, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $78.00 price target.

GoodYear Tire (GT)

Jefferies analyst Sascha Gommel maintained a Buy rating on GoodYear Tire on July 31 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.86.

Gommel has an average return of 9.4% when recommending GoodYear Tire.

According to TipRanks.com, Gommel is ranked #2276 out of 6887 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GoodYear Tire with a $15.00 average price target.

