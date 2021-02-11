Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Skechers USA (SKX), Aspen Group (ASPU) and Under Armour (UAA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Skechers USA (SKX), Aspen Group (ASPU) and Under Armour (UAA).

Skechers USA (SKX)

In a report released today, Brian McNamara from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Skechers USA, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.24.

According to TipRanks.com, McNamara is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 80.0% success rate. McNamara covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skechers USA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.71, representing a 22.3% upside. In a report issued on January 29, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Aspen Group (ASPU)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.74.

Moldow has an average return of 22.9% when recommending Aspen Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #973 out of 7304 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33, which is a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Under Armour (UAA)

Needham analyst Rick Patel assigned a Hold rating to Under Armour today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.45, close to its 52-week high of $23.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 51.1% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Columbia Sportswear, and Capri Holdings.

Under Armour has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.27, representing a -7.0% downside. In a report issued on January 27, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $19.00 price target.

