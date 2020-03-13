Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Silicon Motion (SIMO), Select Interior Concepts (SIC) and RF Industries (RFIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Silicon Motion (SIMO), Select Interior Concepts (SIC) and RF Industries (RFIL) with bullish sentiments.

Silicon Motion (SIMO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Silicon Motion yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.97, close to its 52-week low of $30.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.9% and a 31.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silicon Motion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.88, which is a 56.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel maintained a Buy rating on Select Interior Concepts today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.66, close to its 52-week low of $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Select Interior Concepts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

RF Industries (RFIL)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on RF Industries, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.99, close to its 52-week low of $4.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 37.6% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and Horizon Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RF Industries with a $9.00 average price target.

