Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Shopify (SHOP), O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Clorox (CLX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Shopify (SHOP), O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Clorox (CLX).

Shopify (SHOP)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Shopify, with a price target of $1290.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1345.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.6% and a 74.0% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and GoodRx Holdings.

Shopify has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1248.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

In a report issued on February 5, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on O’Reilly Auto, with a price target of $540.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $452.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 76.1% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O’Reilly Auto is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $547.50.

Clorox (CLX)

In a report issued on February 5, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Clorox, with a price target of $226.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $190.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 75.1% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clorox with a $230.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CLX: