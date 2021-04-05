Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Shopify (SHOP) and Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Shopify (SHOP) and Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) with bullish sentiments.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify received a Buy rating and a $1200.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1155.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 70.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Shopify has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1471.76.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Brands Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.52, close to its 52-week high of $87.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spectrum Brands Holdings with a $98.67 average price target, implying a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

