Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Shopify (SHOP), Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Inter Parfums (IPAR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Shopify (SHOP), Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Inter Parfums (IPAR).

Shopify (SHOP)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Hold rating on Shopify, with a price target of $1325.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1123.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 55.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shopify with a $1469.44 average price target, representing a 29.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $193.91, close to its 52-week high of $198.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grocery Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Williams-Sonoma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advance Auto Parts with a $205.08 average price target, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Inter Parfums (IPAR)

In a report released today, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson maintained a Hold rating on Inter Parfums, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, e.l.f. Beauty, and Helen Of Troy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inter Parfums is a Hold with an average price target of $74.50, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

