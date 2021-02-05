Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Shoe Carnival (SCVL) and Tapestry (TPR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Shoe Carnival (SCVL) and Tapestry (TPR).

Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Shoe Carnival today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 66.0% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shoe Carnival with a $47.00 average price target.

Tapestry (TPR)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained a Hold rating on Tapestry today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tapestry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.13, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

