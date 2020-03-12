Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Semtech (SMTC), Guess (GES) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Semtech (SMTC), Guess (GES) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) with bullish sentiments.

Semtech (SMTC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Semtech today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.78, close to its 52-week low of $32.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.0% and a 35.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Semtech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.14, representing a 47.5% upside. In a report issued on March 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Guess (GES)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Guess today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.89, close to its 52-week low of $10.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 32.2% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Guess has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.33, representing a 101.0% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #5983 out of 6212 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellicheck Mobilisia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

