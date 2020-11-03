Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Sally Beauty (SBH) and Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sally Beauty (SBH) and Lumber Liquidators (LL).

Sally Beauty (SBH)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.84, close to its 52-week low of $6.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 60.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sally Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Hold rating to Lumber Liquidators today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.75, close to its 52-week high of $29.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumber Liquidators is a Hold with an average price target of $22.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.