Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ross Stores (ROST) and Lowe’s (LOW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ross Stores (ROST) and Lowe’s (LOW) with bullish sentiments.

Ross Stores (ROST)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores today and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 61.2% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Acushnet Holdings, and Burlington Stores.

Ross Stores has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.27, representing a 16.4% upside. In a report issued on August 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

Lowe’s (LOW)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.63, close to its 52-week high of $165.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lowe’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $181.35, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

