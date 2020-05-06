Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Roku (ROKU), Ford Motor (F) and Clorox (CLX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Roku (ROKU), Ford Motor (F) and Clorox (CLX).

Roku (ROKU)

In a report issued on May 3, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Roku, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $125.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 56.8% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roku is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.55, a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $153.00 price target.

Ford Motor (F)

Nomura analyst Anindya Das maintained a Sell rating on Ford Motor on May 3 and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.92, close to its 52-week low of $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Das is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Das covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors, and GoodYear Tire.

Ford Motor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.63, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on April 29, CFRA also downgraded the stock to Sell.

Clorox (CLX)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Clorox on May 4 and set a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $204.28, close to its 52-week high of $214.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 60.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Clorox has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $182.10, implying a -10.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $206.00 price target.

