Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Roku (ROKU) and GoPro (GPRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Roku (ROKU) and GoPro (GPRO) with bullish sentiments.

Roku (ROKU)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Roku, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.06, close to its 52-week high of $239.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 75.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roku with a $201.31 average price target, a -9.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $255.00 price target.

GoPro (GPRO)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to GoPro, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.62, close to its 52-week high of $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Tyler Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoPro is a Hold with an average price target of $6.60.

