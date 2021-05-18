Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Roku (ROKU) and Diageo (OtherDGEAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Roku (ROKU) and Diageo (DGEAF).

Roku (ROKU)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Roku, with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $312.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Roku has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $459.90, representing a 46.7% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $560.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Diageo (DGEAF)

RBC Capital analyst James Edwardes Jones maintained a Hold rating on Diageo on May 13 and set a price target of £27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.42, equals to its 52-week high of $48.42.

Jones has an average return of 16.9% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #2781 out of 7513 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diageo with a $47.96 average price target, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a p3325.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.