Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Roku (ROKU) and Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Roku (ROKU) and Columbia Sportswear (COLM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Roku (ROKU)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Hold rating on Roku today and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $150.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roku with a $133.62 average price target, implying a -11.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, MoffettNathanson also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Hold rating on Columbia Sportswear, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 56.7% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Deckers Outdoor, and Shoe Carnival.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Columbia Sportswear with a $91.00 average price target, which is a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

