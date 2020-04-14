Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Roku (ROKU) and Chromadex (CDXC)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Roku (ROKU) and Chromadex (CDXC).

Roku (ROKU)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Roku, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 48.8% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roku is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $127.10, which is a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Chromadex (CDXC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Chromadex today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 32.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chromadex with a $6.33 average price target.

