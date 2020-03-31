Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: RH (RH), Intel (INTC) and Aptiv (APTV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on RH (RH), Intel (INTC) and Aptiv (APTV).

RH (RH)

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on RH, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 43.9% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

RH has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $178.20, representing a 60.0% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Intel, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 60.7% success rate. Richard covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Axcelis Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.72, a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $54.00 price target.

Aptiv (APTV)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptiv with a $82.88 average price target, implying a 64.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

