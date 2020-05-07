Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: RealReal (REAL) and frontdoor (FTDR)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on RealReal (REAL) and frontdoor (FTDR).
RealReal (REAL)
Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt assigned a Buy rating to RealReal today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.79.
According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Mercadolibre, and Eventbrite.
RealReal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.57, implying a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
frontdoor (FTDR)
Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on frontdoor today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.76.
According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 77.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for frontdoor with a $51.75 average price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.