Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: RealReal (REAL) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OtherBAMXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on RealReal (REAL) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF).

RealReal (REAL)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Hold rating on RealReal today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 33.0% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RealReal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.86.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Rokossa maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft today and set a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Rokossa is ranked #6186 out of 6523 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft with a $57.81 average price target, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a price target.

