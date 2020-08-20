Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: RealReal (REAL) and Alimentation Couche Tard (OtherANCUF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on RealReal (REAL) and Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF).

RealReal (REAL)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Hold rating to RealReal. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 39.1% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RealReal is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00, a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

National Bank analyst Vishal Shreedhar maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard yesterday and set a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.41, close to its 52-week high of $35.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Shreedhar is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Shreedhar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Gildan Activewear, Loblaw Companies, and Dollarama.

Alimentation Couche Tard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.98, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$51.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.