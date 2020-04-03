Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Rada Electronics Industries (RADA) and Tesla (TSLA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Rada Electronics Industries (RADA) and Tesla (TSLA).

Rada Electronics Industries (RADA)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics Industries, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 59.1% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Rada Electronics Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Tesla, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $454.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.3% and a 36.3% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $531.77, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $500.00 price target.

