Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Quantum (QMCO) and TTM Technologies (TTMI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Quantum (QMCO) and TTM Technologies (TTMI) with bullish sentiments.

Quantum (QMCO)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Quantum, with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.9% and a 35.3% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Quantum has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.77, which is a 50.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on TTM Technologies today and set a price target of $17.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Finjan Holdings, Kratos Defense, and Ducommun.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TTM Technologies with a $15.69 average price target.

