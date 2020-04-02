Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PVH (PVH) and Tyson Foods (TSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PVH (PVH) and Tyson Foods (TSN) with bullish sentiments.

PVH (PVH)

In a report released today, Erinn Murphy from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on PVH, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.00, close to its 52-week low of $28.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.9% and a 42.7% success rate. Murphy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lululemon Athletica, and Steven Madden.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PVH with a $72.73 average price target, representing a 107.8% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Tyson Foods (TSN)

In a report released today, Kenneth Goldman from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Tyson Foods, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 58.8% success rate. Goldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Darling Ingredients, and Sanderson Farms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tyson Foods with a $89.33 average price target.

