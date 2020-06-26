Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF), O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF), O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) with bullish sentiments.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, James Grzinic from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.00.

Grzinic has an average return of 9.8% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Grzinic is ranked #1589 out of 6720 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.24.

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

In a report released today, Michael Lasser from UBS maintained a Buy rating on O’Reilly Auto, with a price target of $470.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $417.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.5% success rate. Lasser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for O’Reilly Auto with a $397.70 average price target, a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier maintained a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Mittermaier is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Mittermaier covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Lennox International, and Trane Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stanley Black & Decker with a $141.82 average price target, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

