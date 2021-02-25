Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and Revolve Group (RVLV)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and Revolve Group (RVLV) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Francesca Di Pasquantonio from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Pasquantonio is ranked #4105 out of 7331 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.00, implying a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Hauck & Aufhaeuser also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR84.00 price target.

Revolve Group (RVLV)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Revolve Group. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.70, close to its 52-week high of $40.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Columbia Sportswear, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revolve Group with a $39.80 average price target, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

