Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF).

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Warburg Research analyst Jörg Philipp Frey maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV today and set a price target of EUR76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.00.

Frey has an average return of 36.0% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Frey is ranked #4399 out of 6793 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.68, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on July 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR70.00 price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

HSBC analyst Jeremy Fialko maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA on July 17 and set a price target of CHF101.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.83, close to its 52-week high of $116.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Fialko is ranked #2217 out of 6793 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.34.

