Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF).

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Herbert Sturm from DZ BANK AG maintained a Sell rating on PUMA SE NPV. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.54, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Sturm is ranked #7177 out of 7483 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $115.35 average price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA yesterday and set a price target of CHF112.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.01.

Deboo has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #3705 out of 7483 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $130.69 average price target, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.

