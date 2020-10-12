Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and Mohawk Industries (MHK).

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Credit Suisse analyst Simon Irwin maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV on October 9 and set a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.95, close to its 52-week high of $93.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Irwin is ranked #1786 out of 7010 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.92.

Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh reiterated a Buy rating on Mohawk Industries today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 52.4% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, HD Supply Holdings, and Fastenal Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mohawk Industries with a $94.80 average price target.

