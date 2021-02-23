Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and Daimler (DDAIF).

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser analyst Christian Salis maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV on February 19 and set a price target of EUR84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.00, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

Salis has an average return of 15.8% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Salis is ranked #1467 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $104.79 average price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Warburg Research analyst Marc Rene Tonn maintained a Buy rating on Daimler on February 18 and set a price target of EUR82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.30, close to its 52-week high of $82.00.

Tonn has an average return of 14.5% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonn is ranked #1351 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $92.64 average price target, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR83.00 price target.

