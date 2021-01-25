Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OtherBAMXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF).

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Baader Bank analyst Volker Bosse downgraded PUMA SE NPV to Sell today and set a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.30.

Bosse has an average return of 41.6% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Bosse is ranked #632 out of 7253 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.90, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report issued on January 22, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Michael Punzet maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.41, close to its 52-week high of $92.45.

Punzet has an average return of 16.0% when recommending Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Punzet is ranked #6474 out of 7253 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft with a $92.42 average price target, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on January 14, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR90.00 price target.

