Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OtherBAMXF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) with bullish sentiments.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Jörg Philipp Frey from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.75, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

Frey has an average return of 56.0% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Frey is ranked #1879 out of 7342 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.98, implying a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR90.00 price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report released today, Mustafa Hidir from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.50, close to its 52-week high of $92.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Hidir is ranked #789 out of 7342 analysts.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $92.18, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

