Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PulteGroup (PHM), Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) and Canadian Tire (OtherCDNAF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PulteGroup (PHM), Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) and Canadian Tire (CDNAF).

PulteGroup (PHM)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on PulteGroup on July 28 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.08, close to its 52-week high of $47.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 51.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PulteGroup is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.83, representing a -0.1% downside. In a report issued on July 21, Susquehanna also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Brands Holdings on July 28 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 70.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spectrum Brands Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.67.

Canadian Tire (CDNAF)

In a report released yesterday, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Tire, with a price target of C$168.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 54.3% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Tire is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.22, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$150.00 price target.

