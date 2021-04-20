Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Procter & Gamble (PG) and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Procter & Gamble (PG) and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) with bullish sentiments.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble yesterday and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 65.6% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Procter & Gamble is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.75, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink maintained a Buy rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings on April 18 and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Inter Parfums, and e.l.f. Beauty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings with a $46.00 average price target.

