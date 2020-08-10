Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Primo Water (PRMW) and Carvana Co (CVNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Primo Water (PRMW) and Carvana Co (CVNA) with bullish sentiments.

Primo Water (PRMW)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Primo Water on August 7 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Primo Water has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.75, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Carvana Co (CVNA)

The company’s shares closed last Friday at $192.00, close to its 52-week high of $225.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 76.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Carvana Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $181.14, representing a -16.0% downside. In a report issued on July 27, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $211.00 price target.

