Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Primo Water (PRMW), Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) and Wayfair (W)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Primo Water (PRMW), Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) and Wayfair (W).

Primo Water (PRMW)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Primo Water today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.60, close to its 52-week high of $17.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 58.4% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Primo Water is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.64, a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Acushnet Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 67.5% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

Acushnet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.83, representing a -4.1% downside. In a report issued on April 28, Compass Point also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $42.00 price target.

Wayfair (W)

In a report released today, Nicholas Bacchus from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $286.13.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $343.28, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

