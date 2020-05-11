Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Post Holdings (POST), PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and OneWater Marine (ONEW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Post Holdings (POST), PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and OneWater Marine (ONEW) with bullish sentiments.

Post Holdings (POST)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on Post Holdings on May 7 and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 36.1% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Post Holdings with a $109.40 average price target, which is a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser analyst Christian Salis maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV today and set a price target of EUR71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.88, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

Salis has an average return of 7.0% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Salis is ranked #2556 out of 6559 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $72.49 average price target, implying a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR70.00 price target.

OneWater Marine (ONEW)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on OneWater Marine, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.9% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Callaway Golf.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OneWater Marine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.33, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

