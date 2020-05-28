Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Polaris (PII), Ralph Lauren (RL) and Tractor Supply (TSCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Polaris (PII), Ralph Lauren (RL) and Tractor Supply (TSCO) with bullish sentiments.

Polaris (PII)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Polaris today and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 57.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

Polaris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.50, implying a -16.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Ralph Lauren (RL)

In a report released today, Michael Binetti from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 56.9% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, J. C. Penney Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ralph Lauren is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.00, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.76, close to its 52-week high of $120.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Tractor Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.30, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

