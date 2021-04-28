Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Polaris (PII) and Mondelez International (MDLZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Polaris (PII) and Mondelez International (MDLZ) with bullish sentiments.

Polaris (PII)

In a report released today, Billy Kovanis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Polaris, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $138.25, close to its 52-week high of $147.73.

Kovanis has an average return of 16.9% when recommending Polaris.

According to TipRanks.com, Kovanis is ranked #3539 out of 7483 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Polaris with a $155.33 average price target, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on April 26, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 69.3% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Constellation Brands, and Energizer Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mondelez International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.11, representing an 11.0% upside. In a report issued on April 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

