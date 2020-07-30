Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Polaris (PII) and Kellogg (K)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Polaris (PII) and Kellogg (K).

Polaris (PII)

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress maintained a Buy rating on Polaris on July 28 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $106.28, close to its 52-week high of $108.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Andress is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 64.7% success rate. Andress covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Patrick Industries, and Thor Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Polaris is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.40, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

Kellogg (K)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on Kellogg today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.94, close to its 52-week high of $71.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 57.4% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kellogg with a $69.50 average price target, which is a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

