Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Polaris (PII) and Church & Dwight (CHD)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Polaris (PII) and Church & Dwight (CHD) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Polaris (PII)

In a report issued on October 27, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Polaris, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 55.5% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, Garrett Motion, and American Axle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Polaris with a $115.33 average price target, a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

Church & Dwight (CHD)

In a report issued on October 27, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Church & Dwight, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 67.4% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Church & Dwight has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.36, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

